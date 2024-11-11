Odisha Govt Removes Minati Behera as Chairperson of SCW over Performance Issues

�Bhubaneswar, Nov. 11: The Odisha government on Monday ordered the immediate removal of Minati Behera as Chairperson of the State Commission for Women (OSCW), citing inadequate performance.

The decision follows an investigation prompted by a show-cause notice issued to Behera, requiring her to justify the Commission’s recent performance by November 1.

According to the department of women & child development, Behera’s response was thoroughly reviewed and found lacking.

“ Minati Behera’s reply was inadequate and failed to justify the unsatisfactory performance of the Commission,” read an official notification from the department. The statement emphasised that Behera’s removal was executed in the interest of public welfare, as provided under Section 4(3) of the Orissa State Commission for Women Act, 1993.

The official order stated, “In pursuance of Provision of Sub-section 3 of Section 4 of the Orissa State Commission for Women Act, 1993, the Chairperson of OSCW was issued a show-cause notice to submit her reply by 4:00 PM on November 1, 2024. After a careful examination of her reply, it was observed that the response was inadequate and did not satisfactorily address the Commission’s underperformance.”

This move marks a rare instance of the state government intervening directly to uphold the accountability of a key public institution. The OSCW plays a vital role in advocating for and safeguarding the rights of women across Odisha, addressing issues ranging from domestic violence to workplace harassment. The government’s decisive action signals its commitment to ensuring high standards of leadership and responsiveness within the Commission.

The notification further outlined that Behera’s original appointment took effect on October 12, 2022, but her tenure has now been cut short “in the exigency of public interest.”

Behera had initially resisted the order, choosing not to vacate her position immediately. In response, officials reiterated the importance of adherence to protocol, underscoring that leadership within the OSCW must be responsive and accountable to the women it serves.

Earlier, on October 28, Behera was issued a show-cause notice regarding “unsatisfactory performance” in her role as Chairperson.