Odisha Govt Releases CM-Kisan Yojana Funds

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched the CM Kisan Yojana by releasing the first installment of Rs 925 crore for nearly 46 lakh farmers.

The programme was launched at a special function held at Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur, — marking Western Odisha’s major agricultural festival Nuakhai.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, revenue minister Suresh Pujari, local MLAs, agriculture secretary Arabinda Padhee and many other eminent personalities were present at the release of the CM-Kisan Yojana. Deputy chief ministers – KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida; ministers, MLAs and senior officials joined the launching ceremony at different headquarters.

As a part of the CM Kisan Yojana, each small and marginal farmer received assistance of Rs 2,000 through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method. Another installment will be released on Akshaya Tritiya day.

Also, on the occasion, the CM unveiled the Krushak Odisha Unified Portal to provide information on various activities of the state government to provide support to the farmers.

“On the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai, we launched the CM Kisan Yojana. A total of 46 lakh farmers including landless farmers will be benefited. Under the yojana, Rs 925 crore will be transferred to their accounts through DBT,” the CM said.

He added that the farmers can use the assistance money to buy agricultural equipment, seeds, fertilizers and pesticides well in advance.

Prior to the launching of the CM Kisan Yojana, the CM and his wife partook in the sacred ‘Nabanna’ (season’s first rice) on the premises of Samaleswari Temple at Sambalpur.

Under the CM Kisan Yojana, each of the 45,57, 733 eligible farmers will receive an annual sum of Rs 4,000 in two equal installments. Similarly, landless farmers will be granted Rs 12,500 in three equal installments.

Before joining in for the celebration and enjoying the Nuakhai feast, CM Majhi visited the Maa Samaleswari temple and sought the blessings of the goddess.

“This is the festival of togetherness in the family and the biggest festival of Western Odisha. I’m grateful that I got this chance to seek the blessings of Maa Samaleswari and seek her blessings for the peace and prosperity of all Odias across the state. May everyone’s life be fulfilled with happiness and prosperity,” CM Majhi said after the event.

“May farmers reap good harvests and their income grows manifold. I’m very happy and I wish everyone a happy Nuakhai,” the CM added.

The present BJP government replaced the previous BJD government’s Kalia Yojana by CM-Kisan Yojana.