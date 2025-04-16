Odisha Govt Launches Drive To Fill 1,353 Faculty Posts In State Universities

In a major move to strengthen higher education in the state, the Odisha government has initiated the process to recruit 1,353 faculty members across public universities. The recruitment will be conducted under the amended Odisha Universities Act, which aims to streamline and expedite hiring procedures in state-run institutions.Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the decision marks a crucial step in addressing long-pending faculty shortages that have hampered academic standards in several universities.A high-level meeting chaired by the minister was attended by vice chancellors of all state universities. They have been directed to submit detailed recruitment proposals at the earliest.“The amended Act facilitates a faster and more transparent recruitment process,” Suraj said, emphasizing that all appointments will be made in strict compliance with the revised legal framework.While the focus is currently on filling teaching posts, the minister noted that recruitment for over 2,000 non-teaching vacancies will continue under the existing system, as no changes have been made to that part of the law.In tandem with the recruitment drive, the government is also working to forge partnerships with public sector enterprises to boost campus placements and improve job opportunities for university graduates.“We want our universities to be fully staffed and also capable of delivering strong career outcomes for students. Timely faculty recruitment and enhanced industry linkages are key to achieving that,” the minister added.The large-scale hiring effort comes amid growing concerns over the impact of faculty shortages on the quality of higher education in Odisha. The move is being viewed as a long-awaited corrective step to rejuvenate the state’s academic landscape.