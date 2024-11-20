Odisha: Govt employee suspended for demanding bribe from cyclone victims

Bhubaneswar: A Village Agriculture Worker (VAW) from Bhatapada Panchayat, under Chandbali block in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, has been suspended for allegedly demanding bribes from farmers affected by Cyclone Dana to facilitate government assistance.

The Chief District Agriculture Officer suspended the VAW, identified as Bhagabati Kisan, after a video showing her demanding bribes went viral on social media.

The suspension order, issued under Rule 12(i)(a) of the Orissa Civil Service (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1962, stated:

“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding is contemplated for acceptance of an undue advantage in order to perform a public duty… Smt. Bhagabati Kisan, Village Agriculture Worker, Bhatapada Circle of Chandbali block, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

The suspension letter also specified that during her suspension, Kisan’s headquarters would be at the office of the Agriculture District Officer in Dhamnagar. She has been instructed not to leave her designated headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

Additionally, Kisan will receive subsistence allowance equivalent to 50 per cent of her pay, along with the usual Dearness Allowance (DA), as per Rule 90 of the Orissa Service Code. This allowance is sanctioned for a period of six months or until her reinstatement, whichever comes earlier.

The Odisha government had announced financial relief of Rs 8,500 per hectare for farmers whose crops were damaged by Cyclone Dana. However, Kisan reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 500 per hectare and Rs 300 per acre to process the assistance applications, according to sources.

This incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the plight of cyclone-affected farmers and raising concerns over corruption in relief distribution.