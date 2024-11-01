Odisha govt downgrades Naveen Patnaik’s security from Z to Y category

Following a recommendation from a high-level committee responsible for assessing security for prominent individuals, the number of personnel assigned to Patnaik has been reduced.

Going forward, Patnaik will now be assigned two constables at the Havildar rank. "Former chief ministers are typically assigned two PSOs, with additional security allocated when necessary," the officials stated.

As Leader of the Opposition, Patnaik will also be provided with necessary security support from local police when traveling outside Bhubaneswar. Additionally, he has personally appointed two senior PSOs who recently retired from government service.