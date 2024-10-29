Odisha Govt Considers Cow Dung for Eco-Friendly Cremations at Puri’s Swargadwara

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is evaluating a shift from firewood to cow dung for cremations at the sacred Swargadwara crematorium in Puri, a site of immense religious importance. It is believed that the soul of a person cremated at Swargadwara is freed from earthly ties and finds a place in heaven.

Fisheries and animal resources development minister Gokula Nanda Mallik hinted at this change, explaining that Hindu scriptures support the use of cow dung in cremation rites. The final decision will follow consultations with the Swargadwara committee, social organisations, and local cattle farmers.

“As per Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s directive, we are introducing the Kamadhenu Yojana to protect cattle, increase bovine numbers, and boost milk production. This plan has already passed Cabinet review, and we are committed to improving cattle welfare alongside environmental initiatives,” said Minister Mallik. “

Minister Mallik also mentioned that discussions are underway to maximise the use of cow dung and urine, including organic fertilisers as eco-friendly alternatives. A dedicated committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and including ministers and secretaries, will guide these efforts and promote sustainable uses for cattle by-products.