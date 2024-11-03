Odisha govt concerned about Mahanadi issue, held discussions with Chhattisgarh CM: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said his government is concerned about the Mahanadi water dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Majhi said he has already held discussions with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai twice on the Mahanadi water dispute. While replying to a media query in Bolangir, Majhi said the state government is conscious about the issue and giving it all importance.

"Discussion on the Mahanadi issue is going on and I personally held discussions with the Chhattisgarh chief minister twice during courtesy meetings," said Majhi, who is in charge of the Water Resources Department.

The CM further said that the state government is also giving emphasis on expediting the proposed barrages, dam projects on Mahanadi river in Odisha.

Majhi, who was on a two-day visit to Bolangir district for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister of Odisha, alleged that the previous BJD government had neglected the district even though there was no dearth of strong political leadership in Bolangir.

During the press conference, he said that 83 development projects worth Rs 890 crore have been either inaugurated or foundation stone was laid in Bolangir district on Saturday.

The foundation stone of the Upper Lanth irrigation project in Belpara block of the district was laid by the CM on Saturday. The upper Lanth irrigation project is proposed across river Lanth, a tributary of Tel river.

The project after completion will provide irrigation to 15,000 acres of land in 25 villages and 38,000 farmers of Belpada will benefit from it, he said.

Among the projects inaugurated by Majhi included a Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) and a dialysis centre at Patnagarh and Titlagarh. He also laid the foundation stone of a bypass road for Patnagarh town.

Majhi said Bolangir district will be developed as one of the best districts in the state as the BJP government has been taking several initiatives for the development of the district.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo who hails from Bolangir district will review the projects every month for its timely completion, he said.

The state government has decided to enhance the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal. The state government will pay a bonus of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy in addition to the MSP (Rs 2,300) set by the Centre, the chief minister pointed out.

Besides, the government would continue to provide Rs 10,000 per year under PM-Kisan and CM-Kisan schemes to farmers, he added. While reacting to the CM's statement on the Mahanadi issue, senior BJD leader Prasanta Muduli said the people of Odisha are hopeful that the Mahanadi water dispute will be resolved as there is a BJP government in the state and at the Centre.

"As the chief minister has said that he held discussions about the issue with the Chhattisgarh CM twice, the details of the meetings should be made public," he said.

Odisha alleges that it does not receive sufficient water from the Mahanadi river during non-monsoon months as Chhattisgarh obstructs the flow of the water by constructing barrages upstream. The previous Naveen Patnaik had moved the Supreme Court in this matter in 2016. The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal was constituted in 2018, following orders of the Supreme Court.