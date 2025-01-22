Odisha govt clears proposal to invest Rs 12,000 crore for overhauling primary education

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday, approved ten proposals ranging from the establishment of model schools in every gram panchayat to the creation of cold storage facilities, the laying of paver blocks on village roads, and a demand for Rs 12,56,148 crore from the 16th Finance Commission for the period between 2026 and 2031.

“The 16th Finance Commission will visit Odisha from February 6-8, and we will demand Rs 12,56,148 crore to be allocated over the next five years,” CM Majhi told reporters after the meeting.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Cabinet had decided to overhaul the state's education system following criticisms of the previous 5T Transformation Programme. The 5T initiative—focused on teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation, and time limits—faced concerns regarding its smart schools scheme, particularly the lack of proper planning and project estimates.

To address these concerns and ensure the future of students, the Odisha government has outlined a plan to establish Adarsha Vidyalayas in every panchayat. The first phase will see the creation of 114 Adarsha Vidyalayas in the current financial year, with plans for gradual expansion to other panchayats over the next four years.

“Transformation of smart schools under the 5T initiative was not executed properly, as no Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared, nor were proper estimates made. This approach was detrimental to students' future. Hence, we have decided to establish Adarsha Vidyalayas in each panchayat, starting with 114 panchayats in the first phase,” said CM Majhi.

“These schools will be named Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalayas. They will be fully equipped with necessary infrastructure and staffing. A total of 6,794 panchayats will have these schools. Each school will be allocated a budget of Rs 4-5 crore, and the project will be completed within four years, with a total budget of Rs 12,000 crore,” he added.

In addition, the Odisha government will provide a 50 per cent incentive (approximately Rs 110 crore in two phases) to RIR Power Electronics Limited for establishing a Silicon Carbide Semiconductor production factory in the state.

To support farmers, the Cabinet approved a 60 per cent subsidy for cold storage facilities for SC, ST, and transgender beneficiaries, with a maximum subsidy of Rs 6.5 crore. Other beneficiaries will receive a 50 per cent subsidy, with a maximum amount of Rs 6 crore.

The ‘Bikashit Gaon, Bikashit Odisha’ scheme was also approved, which aims to enhance infrastructure such as community halls, Kalyan mandaps, street lights, playgrounds, and quality road facilities across the state.

Furthermore, the Odisha Government has amended the Odisha Doctors and Health Service Rules, 2017, under the Health and Family Welfare Department. New medical colleges will be established, and appointments for 5,000 doctors will be made soon. Additionally, 126 dental doctors will also be appointed.