Odisha govt approves legislation to curb cheating in public examinations

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The new legislation is aimed at preventing cheating and other unfair practices in state government examinations and establishes strict penalties for offenders, including imprisonment of up to five years and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh.

According to the approved Act, individuals found guilty of engaging in cheating, impersonation, information leaks, unauthorized entry into exam halls, or other exam-related disruptions can face jail terms ranging from three to five years along with financial penalties. The Act also holds service providers accountable, imposing fines of up to Rs 1 crore on organizations found facilitating unfair practices, with the cost of examination recovery included.

The Act applies to public exams conducted by key state agencies, including the Odisha Public Service Commission, Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, Odisha Police Selection Board, and the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination. Other government recruitment and selection processes also fall under its purview, ensuring comprehensive coverage of exams governed by state agencies and recruitment bodies.

“All offenses under this Act are designated as cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable,” the Cabinet stated in a press note. “Any person engaging in unfair means or other offenses will face imprisonment of three to five years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. Service providers found complicit will be fined up to Rs 1 crore, with recovery of examination costs from such providers. Should fines remain unpaid, additional imprisonment may be imposed as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” the note added.