Odisha govt announces maternity, paternity leave for surrogate parents

Bhubaneswar: In a progressive move, the Odisha state government has introduced maternity and paternity leave for employees opting for surrogacy. Female government employees are now entitled to 180 days of maternity leave, while male government employees can avail 15 days of paternity leave.





This policy mirrors the central government’s provisions for surrogate parents, as outlined in the notification dated June 18, 2024. Odisha's government made its official announcement on Thursday, further aligning with national reforms.

Under this new policy, a surrogate mother employed by the state government, who has fewer than two surviving children, is entitled to 180 days of maternity leave. Similarly, a commissioning mother—a woman who becomes a parent through surrogacy—will also be eligible for 180 days of leave under the same conditions.



For commissioning fathers, the policy grants 15 days of paternity leave, which can be availed within six months from the child's birth, provided the employee has fewer than two surviving children.



This new measure aims to support parents involved in surrogacy by recognizing their need for time off to bond with their newborns, fostering a more inclusive and family-friendly workplace.