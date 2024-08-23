Odisha Govt Announces Guideline for Much-awaited Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Ending over two months of speculation, Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi on Friday announced the guidelines for the state government’s much-awaited Subahdra yojana.



While making the announcement in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the CM informed that the special operating procedure for the yojana was approved in the Cabinet.



As per the CM’s announcement, women aged between 21 and 60 years will be eligible for Subhadra assistance. They will get Rs 10,000 per year for five years. Every year, the amount will be transferred to their accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in two phases.



While the first installment of Rs 5,000 will be credited to their accounts on Raksha Bandhan day, the second instalment of Rs 5,000 will be credited on International Women’s Day (March 8).



The beneficiary will also get a ‘Subhadra’ debit card.



However, financially sound, government job holders, income taxpayers and those getting assistance of Rs 1,500 or more monthly or Rs 18,000 or more yearly under any government scheme will not be eligible to get Subhadra assistance.



A specific form will be available free of cost at Anganwadi centres, block offices, Mo Seva Kendras, Jana Seva Kendras etc. To apply, eligible women will visit the above-mentioned places and apply by filling up the form. Besides, a call centre, specific to Subhadra Yojana, will be made functional.



The department of women and child development will form a Subhadra Society for better management of the Yojana.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced during his election campaign that if the BJP came to power in Odisha, it would launch the Subhadra Yojana to provide financial assistance to at least one woman of a family.



The Subhadra Yojana assistance had proved a game-changer for the BJP as it helped the make a dent into the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and eventually ended the party’s 24 years rule in the state.



While the BJP spokesperson Aishwarya Biswal hailed it as “historic step” for empowerment of women, BJD MLA Pramila Mallick said it was “great betrayal.”



“The BJP had said that it would provide Rs 50,000 to women in two years. Now they have said they would give it in five years. What will they do with just Rs 10,000 a year?” asked Pramila Mallick.







