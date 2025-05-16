Odisha Governor Inaugurates International Language Training Centre At SDI Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Skill Development Institute (SDI) Bhubaneswar marked a significant milestone today with the inauguration of its 'International Language Training Centre' and the flagging off of the ‘Skill on Wheel’ initiative, both supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati graced the occasion as chief guest, alongside Sampad Chandra Swain, minister of state for industries, skill development & technical education, Government of Odisha. The event was also attended by senior officials including Bhupendra Singh Poonia, commissioner-cum-secretary, skill development & technical education department, government of Odisha; Rasmi Govil, director (HR), Indian Oil Corporation; and dignitaries from NSDC and the skill ecosystem.

In his address, the Governor lauded the vision of Skill India Mission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised Odisha’s progressive strides in skill development. He credited Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the architect behind the nationally acclaimed SDI Bhubaneswar and highlighted its Rs. 500 crore, 47-acre world-class campus at the foothills of historic Barunei Hill as a model for excellence.

The ‘International Language Training Centre,’ an NSDC initiative, will equip Odisha’s youth with foreign language skills and pre-departure support for international career opportunities. The ‘Skill on Wheel’ — a mobile training unit — aims to take modern, industry-ready skill training directly to educational institutions and communities across the state.

Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to making Odisha the ‘Skill Hub of Purva Bharat,’ describing SDI Bhubaneswar as the “Bati Ghara” (lighthouse) for Eastern India’s youth.