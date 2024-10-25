Odisha government pledges to protect stray dogs from Cyclone ‘Dana’

Bhubaneswar: In a compassionate move, the Odisha government has extended its cyclone preparedness to include the protection of stray dogs in areas likely to be affected by Cyclone Dana.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, speaking at a press briefing held at Red Cross Bhawan, emphasised the importance of safeguarding all lives during the cyclone, including those of stray dogs.

“Stray dogs are an integral part of our social ecosystem, and their safety must be ensured at all costs,” Pujari stated.

The minister confirmed that district administrations across Coastal Odisha were instructed to ensure proper care for stray dogs during the cyclone.

The announcement was met with praise from animal rights advocates. “This is a commendable and humane initiative by the Odisha government. Stray dogs are often overlooked, even though they are a crucial part of our social fabric,” said Subashis Sahu, a well-known stray dog conservation activist.