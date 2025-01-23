Odisha government plans to install watchtower outside Srimandir to boost surveillance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is considering the installation of a watchtower outside the Srimandir, the temple of Lord Jagannath, in Puri to enhance surveillance capabilities.

This move is primarily aimed at monitoring drone activities around the temple, according to Odisha's law minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, who shared the information on Thursday.

At the same time, authorities are investigating unauthorised photographs taken inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, which have been circulating online. The government has promised swift action against those responsible for the breach, and additional security measures are being implemented around the temple complex.

Minister Harichandan also noted that thorough checks are being conducted at the temple’s four gates, with CCTV cameras installed to monitor activity in the area.

“The Odisha government is planning to install a watchtower outside the Srimandir in Puri to monitor drone activity and ensure the temple remains fully secure. With the watchtower, security personnel will be able to monitor drones from an elevated position,” he said.

He added, “We are continuously working to strengthen surveillance around the temple. All necessary security measures will be implemented soon.”