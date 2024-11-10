Odisha government lifts ban on home guard recruitment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s new BJP government headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has lifted the ban imposed on the recruitment of home guards in the state, giving a reason for the aspirants to smile.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Saturday evening issued an order in this connection.

With the stalemate being broken, the road has been paved for the resumption of the appointment of home guards after a long gap.

As per sources, there are a total number of 15,306 home guards against the sanctioned posts of 17,675.

With the latest development, the 2369 vacant posts will soon be filled up, providing more strength to the Police department.

The Nikhil Odisha Home Guard Sangha Ranjan Mallik extended his thanks to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for lifting the ban.

“The previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik had grudgingly stopped new recruitments of home guards. Besides, it stopped the practice of compassionate appointment under which a family member of a deceased home guard gets the opportunity of recruitment,” said Mallick.