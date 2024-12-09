Odisha Government Kicks Off 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Preparations

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday conducted a Bhumi Pujan ceremony at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar, marking the official start of preparations for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Convention, scheduled from January 8 to 10, 2025.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Hemant Sharma, principal secretary of the industries department, and Bhupendra Singh Poonia, managing director of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation Limited (IPICOL) and Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (IDCO). Themed “Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,” the convention will celebrate the role of the global Indian diaspora in India’s development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. A special youth edition, organised with the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, will engage young leaders from the diaspora.

Hemant Sharma revealed that 7,000 to 10,000 delegates, including international dignitaries and top officials, are expected.

“This mega event will showcase Odisha's rich cultural heritage and focus on connecting with the youth diaspora for India’s progress,” he said.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia outlined extensive preparations, emphasising smooth accommodations, transportation, and traffic management. “The government is committed to ensuring the event’s success through coordinated efforts across departments,” he added.