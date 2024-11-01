Odisha government imposes seven-month fishing ban to protect Olive Ridley turtles in Gahirmatha

Bhubaneswar: In a move to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, Odisha’s government has implemented a seven-month fishing ban in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, spanning 1,437 square kilometers within the Bhitarkanika National Park.

The restriction, effective from November 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, aims to ensure safe conditions for the annual mass nesting of these rare sea turtles, which are known for their synchronized nesting, called “arribada,” where thousands gather on the beach to lay eggs.

The ban affects not only Gahirmatha but also extends to critical nesting and breeding areas at the mouths of the Rushikulya, Dhamra, and Devi rivers. Fishing activities, particularly the movement of mechanized trawlers and large boats, are prohibited up to 20 kilometers from the coastline stretching from the Dhamra river mouth to the Devi river. This designated buffer zone is intended to reduce disturbances during the Olive Ridleys’ mating and nesting season, providing an optimal and secure environment for them to reproduce.

“We have imposed a strict seven-month ban on fishing and trawling in Gahirmatha, especially as the turtles are expected to arrive this month to begin mating,” said local Rajnagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath.

"Protecting these endangered turtles requires intensive measures. While we enforce year-long conservation efforts, this seven-month ban is particularly stringent to safeguard the breeding process."

Odisha's coastline is one of the largest nesting grounds globally for Olive Ridley turtles, attracting conservationists and marine biologists who monitor the turtles’ migratory and nesting patterns.

The turtles, which weigh up to 50 kilograms, travel thousands of kilometers to Odisha’s warm coastal waters for their annual breeding. Following their November arrival, the nesting period is expected to peak around March, with each female laying approximately 100 to 120 eggs.

Conservation efforts include the establishment of onshore and offshore protection camps by the Odisha Forest Department, which is coordinating with marine police to enforce the ban. This year, several patrol camps have been set up in and around the Bhitarkanika National Park, with an emphasis on preventing illegal fishing activities. These camps are equipped with rapid-response teams to monitor the waters, prevent intrusions, and ensure the survival of both nesting females and hatchlings, which face threats from poaching and accidental capture in fishing nets.

The state government has also initiated community engagement programs to educate local fishing communities about the ban’s importance, encouraging cooperation to protect the turtles while considering their livelihood needs. Many fishers receive alternative employment and support during the restricted period through government welfare programs.

While Olive Ridley turtles are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), their numbers have shown positive growth due to such stringent protective measures. The efforts of the Odisha government, in collaboration with conservation organizations, have been instrumental in preserving this vital part of the marine ecosystem.

The annual mass nesting of Olive Ridleys at Gahirmatha and nearby areas is not only a spectacular natural phenomenon but also an essential process for the species' survival, contributing significantly to global biodiversity.

With the seven-month ban in place, Odisha reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the Olive Ridley turtles and maintaining the ecological balance of its unique coastal habitats, say experts.