Odisha Forms High-Level Task Force to Fast-Track Rs 17 Lakh Crore Projects

In a major push to accelerate industrial growth, the Odisha government has constituted a 17-member high-level task force to fast-track implementation of projects worth over ₹17 lakh crore. The initiative aims to address project delays, streamline approval processes, and generate large-scale employment across key sectors including mining, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.Chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the panel will work to ensure seamless inter-departmental coordination, particularly in resolving bottlenecks related to land acquisition, statutory clearances, and project execution. The task force will also monitor critical projects under the Centre’s Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and PRAGATI frameworks, enabling real-time issue resolution.This strategic move follows Odisha’s impressive investment commitments during the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025’ held in January, where ₹16.73 lakh crore was pledged. An additional ₹1 lakh crore was committed last week, taking the total proposed investment to over ₹17.73 lakh crore. These 593 upcoming projects, spanning more than 20 sectors, are expected to generate over 12.88 lakh jobs.At a recent investors’ meet in New Delhi, Odisha signed 13 MoUs worth ₹1.03 lakh crore, including major agreements with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Petronet LNG. These projects alone are set to create 67,000 jobs, while 15 more proposals promise an additional 95,915 employment opportunities.Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the IOCL pact as a “landmark step” in Odisha’s journey to becoming a petrochemical and manufacturing powerhouse. Reaffirming his government’s vision to transform Odisha into a developed state by 2036—marking its 100th year of statehood—Majhi emphasized the need for investor-friendly reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and faster project execution.To address one of the key hurdles—land acquisition—the government has also introduced a tiered land allocation policy: 30 acres in 30 days, 50 acres in 50 days, and 100 acres in 100 days. This policy is expected to expedite the implementation of critical rail and highway infrastructure projects.With a clear roadmap and robust investor engagement, Odisha is positioning itself as a national industrial hub, setting the stage for a decade of transformational growth.