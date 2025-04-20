Odisha: Forest Department Seizes Explosives Used for Wild Boar Hunting

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on illegal poaching, the forest department of Komna Range in Odisha’s Nuapada district raided Sirli village and seized a cache of explosives and hunting gear allegedly used for wild boar poaching.

The operation, carried out on Saturday based on intelligence inputs, brought to the light the use of hazardous methods for hunting wildlife in forested regions.

During the raid, officials recovered six country-made bombs, 55 metal spikes commonly used to trap animals, sharp weapons such as axes, bird snares, and a quantity of wild boar meat. The explosives—believed to have been planted along forest fringes to kill wild boars—posed a serious threat not only to wildlife but also to human safety.

Three individuals—Antaram Majhi, Tejaraj Majhi, and Indramani Majhi—were arrested at the site and later presented in court under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Explosives Act.

Forest officials expressed grave concern over the use of crude explosive devices in hunting. “These locally assembled bombs are extremely dangerous. They are often concealed in fields or forest trails, baited to lure wild boars. When the animal attempts to feed, the bomb detonates, causing instant death or serious injury,” said a senior officer of the Komna Range.

Mohammad Mustafa, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), confirmed, “We seized wild boar meat, several explosives, and arrested three individuals in connection with the case.”

The seized bombs were safely defused by the local police’s Bomb Disposal Squad to prevent any further risk.

In response to this incident, the forest department has intensified patrolling in vulnerable zones and urged local communities to report any suspicious activities related to illegal hunting or the use of explosive traps.

Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in wildlife crimes.