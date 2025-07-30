Odisha Flood: CM Mohan Majhi Conducts Aerial Survey, Says Situation Under Control

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by revenue minister Suresh Pujari and higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Odisha, taking stock of the situation as the state grapples with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and river swelling. The Chief Minister reviewed the extent of damage and relief efforts underway in the worst-hit districts, asserting later that the overall flood situation remains under control.

According to the Chief Minister, eight blocks across three districts—Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur—have borne the brunt of the floods. Balasore has been the most severely affected, with four blocks—Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi, and Jaleswar—reporting significant inundation. In Bhadrak, the blocks of Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari have been impacted, while in Jajpur, floodwaters have affected the Jajpur and Dasarathpur blocks.

“There are some other districts that suffered losses due to the flood, but we are focused on immediate relief and ensuring no lives are lost,” the Chief Minister told reporters after his survey.

The situation, however, appears to be stabilising. Water levels in major rivers such as the Subarnarekha and Jalaka are receding steadily, offering a measure of relief to both the administration and residents. Officials remain vigilant as they continue to monitor the rivers and vulnerable embankments.

The state government has launched extensive relief and rehabilitation measures. Over 5,800 people have been evacuated from low-lying and vulnerable areas. Across the three most-affected districts, approximately 81 villages and nearly 30,000 residents have been impacted. Temporary relief centres have been set up, where around 10,000 people are receiving two cooked meals a day.

In a reassuring note, the Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to “zero casualties” and assured that compensation would be provided to those who have lost homes or suffered property damage.

“The state administration is maintaining close watch on the evolving situation, deploying teams for emergency response, and ensuring that basic supplies and medical assistance reach those in need. With the waters beginning to recede, the focus is now shifting toward rehabilitation, restoration of damaged infrastructure, and ensuring that life returns to normal in the flood-hit areas at the earliest,” the CM said.