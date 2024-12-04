Odisha Faces Surge in Stray Dog Bites, over 2.43 Lakh Cases Reported

�Bhubaneswar: The growing stray dog menace in Odisha has reached alarming proportions, with a staggering 2.43 lakh dog bite cases reported in the last 10 months alone. The issue, which has become a pressing concern, was highlighted in the State Assembly on Wednesday, bringing attention to the increasing human-animal conflicts across the state.

Odisha fisheries and animal resources development Gokula Nanda Mallik revealed distressing statistics during the Assembly session. Over the past two years, more than 5 lakh people in Odisha have been bitten by stray dogs. The current year has already seen 2,43,565 cases of dog bites, while the previous year recorded over 2.6 lakh similar incidents.

The minister also disclosed that an estimated 17 lakh stray dogs currently roam the state, underscoring the magnitude of the crisis. Daily reports of dog-related incidents pour in from various districts, with some resulting in severe injuries and even fatalities.

One tragic case occurred less than a month ago in Jayanarayanpur village of Balasore district’s Bhograi block, where an elderly woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while sitting outside her home. Such incidents highlight the urgent need for robust measures to address the growing threat posed by stray dogs.

The minister outlined steps being taken to mitigate the issue. Efforts to sterilise stray dogs are gaining momentum, with 4,605 sterilizations conducted across eight urban areas in the state. Additionally, Odisha has set an ambitious goal of becoming rabies-free by 2030, with plans to enhance sterilization programs, vaccination drives, and public awareness campaigns.

However, experts and citizens alike emphasised the need for more comprehensive and immediate interventions.

“We would like to suggest the state government to consider the option of expanding sterilisation efforts to rural areas, improve waste management to reduce stray dog populations, and create shelters for abandoned animals,” said Promod Kumar Dev, an animal rights activist.�