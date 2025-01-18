Odisha exposes ration card misuse: 4 lakh taxpayers benefiting from welfare scheme

Bhubaneswar: A startling revelation has rocked Odisha, with the discovery that nearly 4 lakh income tax-paying individuals in the state possess ration cards—benefits intended for economically disadvantaged families.

The findings have prompted minister for food supplies and consumer welfare, Krushna Chandra Patra, to launch an investigation and strongly criticise the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government for alleged lapses.



“This issue is a glaring example of the irregularities that flourished during the tenure of the previous administration led by Naveen Patnaik. Ration cards were reportedly distributed at will, benefiting those who didn’t qualify,” minister Patra stated on Saturday. He assured that steps are being taken to verify the allegations through thorough field inspections.





The state government is currently in the midst of a massive eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) verification drive, with over 4.1 million applicants updating their details online. Authorities are optimistic that the drive will expose "ghost" beneficiaries—those who do not meet the eligibility criteria but continue to receive benefits.

Once the eKYC process concludes, the government plans to open the portal for fresh ration card applications, prioritizing the truly deserving. “Only after the verification is complete will we have a clearer picture of the extent of misuse and the actual number of ghost beneficiaries,” the minister added.



The announcement has intensified calls for systemic reforms to safeguard welfare schemes. Critics argue that such large-scale misuse of ration cards undermines the rights of genuine beneficiaries, highlighting the need for stricter oversight.



As the probe unfolds, the government faces mounting pressure to hold those responsible accountable while ensuring the ration distribution system serves its intended purpose—providing essential support to the state’s most vulnerable populations.