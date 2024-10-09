Odisha: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik slams BJP's ‘missed call membership drive’

Patnaik, in his trademark understated style, mocked the BJP’s approach of collecting memberships through missed calls, suggesting that it lacked genuine grassroots engagement.

“You know that some parties are doing membership drives through missed calls. BJD is beyond this. Service and self-respect are our ideologies. We are here to serve the people of Odisha, not just collect numbers,” Patnaik said, addressing a large gathering of BJD supporters.

In a strategic move to reassert the BJD’s dominance ahead of the 2027 rural and urban elections in the state, Patnaik positioned his party as deeply connected to the people of Odisha. His comments were aimed at showcasing the BJD’s membership campaign as one that relies on personal outreach and service to the people—tactics that have kept the party in power for over two decades.

“BJD is not just a political party; it is in the hearts of the people of Odisha. Our membership drive reflects our connection with them, and we are here to serve, not just tally up numbers through impersonal means,” Patnaik remarked.

Patnaik’s critique, though measured, provoked a swift response from the state BJP.

Golak Mohapatra, Odisha BJP vice-president, dismissed Patnaik’s remarks as politically motivated and an attempt to cover up the BJD’s waning influence.

“Naveen Babu has no right to criticise our methods. The people of Odisha have already given their verdict. Despite his 25 years of rule, voters are increasingly choosing the BJP for our work and vision,” Mohapatra retorted.

He went on to challenge the BJD’s outreach efforts, arguing that the BJP’s approach of door-to-door canvassing and data collection is far more personal and effective than Patnaik’s leadership style, which Mohapatra suggested has become outdated and disconnected from the electorate.

“Our workers are on the ground, meeting people face-to-face, understanding their problems, and collecting real data. This is something the BJD can’t replicate,” he added, drawing a sharp contrast between the two parties’ outreach strategies.

Babu Singh, another senior BJP leader, upped the ante by taking personal jabs at Patnaik, humorously suggesting that Naveen Patnaik might secretly want to join the BJP.

“Whether we collect members via missed calls or in person is our business. But it seems Naveen Babu is eager to be a BJP member himself. He’s halfway there!” Singh quipped. “If he needs help, I’ll gladly visit Naveen Niwas and show him our process,” he said sarcastically.

Singh went on to explain that the BJP’s missed call system was only part of a broader, sophisticated membership drive that includes data processing and the addition of photographs of members to their digital system, dismissing Patnaik’s critique as outdated.