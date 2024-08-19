Odisha Engineer With His Transgender Wife Kills Father for Denial of ATM

�Bhubaneswar: A man and his transgender wife allegedly killed their father after the victim reportedly denied giving his ATM card to them. The incident was reported on Monday from Ayodhya Nagar under Baidyanathpur police limits in Odisha’s Berhampur city.



The deceased was identified as Gariba Bandhu Panda (74), a retired Odisha government employee.

The accused were identified as Sandip and his wife Shriya.

According to police, Gariba Bandhu’s son Sandip, an engineer by profession, was staying in Mumbai. His wife left him after she discovered that he was in a relationship with a transgender.

Sandip and his transgender wife Shriya recently shifted to Odisha and were staying with Gariba Bandhu for the last few months.

According to Berhampur Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), the accused and his transgender wife assaulted their father after the latter denied giving them his ATM card. Fumed over the denial, the duo banged Gariba Bandhu’s head against the wall leaving him critically injured on August 14. Seeing that Gariba Bandhu was in a pool of blood, they took him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital on August 16 where doctors declared him dead, the SDPO informed.

In order to escape police action, the accused attempted to give the murder an accident angle, the SDPO said.

The police arrested the two accused and forwarded them to court. Further investigation into the matter was underway.