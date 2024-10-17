Odisha: Elderly Woman Thanks Cops With Jalebis for Recovering Her Stolen Money

�Bhubaneswar: In a heartwarming display of gratitude, an elderly woman from Sambalpur, Odisha, gifted kilos of jalebis to a lady police officer after her stolen money was recovered.

The elderly woman, identified as Subalaya Barik, had lost over Rs 50,000, money she had withdrawn to repay a loan for her granddaughter’s wedding. Thanks to swift police action, the stolen amount was returned, leading to an emotional exchange that has touched hearts across the state.

The incident began when Subalaya, who had borrowed money for the wedding, withdrew Rs 50,500 from her saved pension funds to settle the loan. On her way, she was approached by two bikers who offered to drop her off at her destination, Dhanupali. Trusting their offer, she agreed. However, they led her to an unfamiliar location, stole her money bag, and fled the scene.

Shaken by the incident, Subalaya immediately reported the crime to the Sambalpur Sadar Police. Acting promptly, the police accessed CCTV footage and arrested the two culprits, identified as Siba Bag and Jitendra Bag, within eight hours. The stolen money was recovered and returned to Subalaya.

Overwhelmed with relief and joy, the elderly woman expressed her deep gratitude by visiting the police station with kilos of freshly made jalebis. She was particularly grateful to the lady police officer who led the investigation, calling her a “tigress” for her bravery and swift action.

“I’m very happy. The woman inspector was like a tigress, bravely recovering my money from the thieves. I had borrowed money to get my granddaughter married and was carrying my pension to repay the loan. Thanks to the police, I was able to repay it,” said an emotional Subalaya.

Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tofan Bag confirmed the swift resolution of the case, stating, “We followed the CCTV footage and arrested the two accused within eight hours. The entire stolen amount was recovered and handed back to the elderly woman.”