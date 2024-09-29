Odisha: Elderly Woman Denied Last Rites Over Inter-Caste Wedlock

�Bhubaneswar: In a tragic and poignant reminder of the deep-rooted caste prejudice still prevalent in society, an elderly woman from Chingiranali village under Biramaharajpur block in Odisha’s Subarnapur district was denied even basic dignity in death because of her inter-caste marriage.



Sumitra Pradhan, 85, passed away from age-related ailments, but her body lay unattended for over 12 hours as none of her family members or relatives came forward to perform her last rites. Sumitra had been ostracised by her relatives and community for marrying outside her caste, and even in death, she remained isolated and neglected.

According to local sources, Sumitra’s family refused to acknowledge her passing, leaving her body to decay, highlighting the social stigma she endured throughout her life.

In the absence of her relatives, a group of local social activists took it upon themselves to perform her last rites, ensuring that her soul found some peace and dignity in the end. The activists, who had stepped in as Good Samaritans, ensured that the deceased was treated with the respect she deserved, despite the social ostracism that followed her even beyond life.

This tragic event follows a similar incident earlier this year when Sumitra's husband, Beda Pradhan, also faced the cruel consequences of their inter-caste union. When Beda passed away on March 25, no family members or relatives came forward to conduct his last rites due to the lingering caste stigma. Like Sumitra, Beda's body was left unattended for over 10 hours before social workers intervened to perform his funeral rites.

Beda and Sumitra’s inter-caste marriage, although accepted legally, faced continuous rejection from their family and the community, showing how deeply ingrained caste-based discrimination still is in rural areas.

“The continued ostracism of individuals for marrying outside their caste sheds light on the challenges marginalised communities still face in India. Despite laws aimed at ending caste-based discrimination and numerous social reforms, these deeply entrenched beliefs continue to govern the lives—and deaths—of many. Sumitra's case serves as a sobering reminder that much work remains to be done in dismantling caste prejudice and ensuring equality for all, especially in the most vulnerable sections of society. Despite the passage of time and shifting attitudes in many parts of India, rigid caste prejudices still hold a firm grip over certain communities, as Sumitra's story painfully illustrates, in Odisha,” says social activist Dr Gourang Charan Rout.