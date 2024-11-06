Odisha Dy CM Lauds Women Farmers’ Role in Economy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister (DCM), Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, on Wednesday applauded the crucial role of women farmers in advancing the state’s economy at the second edition of the ‘Hatching Hope Groundbreaking Summit.’

Held at a city hotel here, the summit showcased the progress of women in small-scale agriculture and allied sectors, lauding their efforts as essential for economic growth.

Singhdeo, inaugurating the event organised by Passing Gifts—a subsidiary of Heifer International—commended the increasing participation of women in agriculture, viewing it as a promising trend for the state’s development. He pledged the state government’s full support to initiatives that uplift women in farming, particularly those led by development agencies.

“The state government is committed to supporting organisations like Passing Gifts that drive the socio-economic empowerment of women farmers,” Singhdeo said. He encouraged Passing Gifts to collaborate with all 30 district administrations in Odisha to extend the reach of its innovative Backyard Poultry Model, an initiative designed to empower rural women through sustainable poultry farming.

In his address, Singhdeo suggested leveraging funds from the District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) to support backyard poultry initiatives that focus on indigenous poultry breeds and scientific farming methods.

“Collaboration with each district could bring about significant change in women’s economic standing through poultry farming,” he emphasised.

Around 50 women farmers from the districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, who have successfully adopted the Backyard Poultry Model to become self-reliant, were felicitated by the DCM. Each shared their journey, highlighting how the model has enhanced their livelihoods, boosted their economic independence, and positively impacted their communities.

Akshaya Biswal, Programme Director at Passing Gifts, introduced the “New Backyard Poultry Model,” which aims to raise rural incomes and build resilience through community-driven poultry farming.

Addressing challenges commonly faced by smallholder farmers, this model offers predator-proof housing, sustainable feed options like Azolla cultivation, and access to necessary financial resources. The initiative also prioritizes resilient, indigenous poultry breeds, with comprehensive vaccination and biosecurity support, creating a model that is both sustainable and scalable.

This new model aligns with government initiatives, such as the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ programme, creating a coordinated approach to enhance both farmers' income and food security. Following its success in Odisha, the Backyard Poultry Model is set to expand to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, supported by Transform Rural India.

The summit featured a panel discussion where corporate sector leaders and government officials explored ways to scale the impact of backyard poultry farming.

Dipanwita Chakraborty, regional director of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainable Development at Cargill, endorsed the new poultry model, saying it promotes “sustainable practices vital for food security and the health of our communities.”

Rina Soni, executive director of Passing Gifts, underscored the need for collaboration among like-minded stakeholders to drive meaningful change in rural areas. Experts including Suryamani Rout and Amit Batsyanan also contributed their perspectives on achieving sustainability in rural farming.