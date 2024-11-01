Odisha Diwali turns tragic: 3 dead, dozens injured

Bhubaneswar: Diwali celebrations in Odisha took a tragic turn on Thursday as three people lost their lives and over a dozen were injured in various firecracker-related incidents across the state.

In Puri, a youth succumbed to injuries sustained while bursting crackers, while two others remain critical. In Bhubaneswar, at least 15 people were hospitalised due to firecracker mishaps.

A stationery store in Rayagada caught fire from nearby crackers, causing significant damage. In Balasore, eight people, mostly children, were injured.

Tragedy struck again in Puri on Friday when an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit exploded, killing two.

In Bhubaneswar, a fire engulfed several shops in the Unit-1 underground market, with investigations underway to determine the cause.