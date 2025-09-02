Odisha Discoms Launch One-Kilowatt Rooftop Solar Adoption Scheme Under ULA Model

Bhubaneswar: The Tata Power-led Odisha discoms have announced the launch of a special one-kilowatt Rooftop Solar (RTS) scheme under the innovative Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) Model, rolled out as part of the Government of India’s flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The ULA model, announced on Monday, enables eligible domestic consumers with one-kilowatt contract demand to adopt rooftop solar at a substantially reduced upfront cost, making renewable energy accessible to middle-class and low-income households.

While setting up a 1 kW solar system typically requires an investment of Rs 65,000–Rs 75,000, under the ULA model, consumers are required to make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000. The bulk of the cost is met through central and state subsidies.

Under this initiative, the net meter will be provided by the discoms and the cost of the solar generation meter will be borne by the consumer. The central and state governments are together providing a subsidy of Rs 55,000 Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively) for a one-kilowatt rooftop solar system.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan S Kale, Chief, Odisha Distribution Business & CEO, TPNODL said: "This initiative has been designed to benefit households who aspire to embrace solar energy but find the upfront cost prohibitive. With a 1 kW rooftop solar system, households can generate around 100 units of electricity per month, leading to average annual savings of nearly Rs 5,000. This translates into consistent relief in monthly electricity bills while supporting Odisha’s renewable energy ambitions."

Highlighting the hassle-free acquisition model, Mr Kale added that consumers simply need to provide a consent form and make the one-time contribution.

Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms will ensure end-to-end execution including installation, quality assurance and after-sales service. The company will also provide a 5-year warranty on system components and 25 years on the solar panels.

This scheme is expected to accelerate mass adoption of rooftop solar in Odisha, empowering households to generate their own clean energy, reduce dependence on conventional power and actively contribute to India’s renewable energy revolution.