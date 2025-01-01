Odisha: Devotees break barricades amid heavy rush at Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir

Bhubaneswar: Chaos erupted at Bada Danda, also known as Grand Road, in Odisha’s pilgrim city Puri on Wednesday as hundreds of devotees broke security barricades in front of the Shree Jagannath Temple, creating a stampede-like situation.

The incident occurred after devotees, who had been standing in queues for hours to seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings, reportedly grew restless and pushed through the barricades. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, the massive crowd, which had queued up since the previous night, stretched from the temple gates to Market Square, nearly half a kilometer away.

The long waiting hours and overcrowding led to several devotees falling down and suffering minor injuries. They were quickly assisted by fellow worshippers and security personnel.

This was the second incident in as many days. On Tuesday, at least 10 devotees experienced uneasiness and fell ill amid a similar situation near the temple entrance. The dense gathering caused pushing and shoving, intensifying the risk of mishaps.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit Puri to celebrate the New Year and offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple, leading to significant congestion in the area. Despite substantial preparations by the Puri administration to manage the crowds, this year’s turnout proved challenging, resulting in sporadic incidents of unrest.

Authorities had enhanced security and logistical arrangements to ensure smooth New Year celebrations. However, the sheer volume of worshippers tested the measures in place.

The 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple remains a symbol of devotion and an auspicious destination for devotees seeking blessings at the start of the year. Despite the challenges, it continues to attract immense crowds, underlining its spiritual significance.