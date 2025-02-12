Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida calls for stricter action against social media misuse

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has pleaded for “stringent action” against individuals who make derogatory remarks on social media, emphasising the need to protect public sentiments.



Parida’s remarks came on Tuesday evening in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding vulgar comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others.





“This is an extremely unfortunate incident. People using social media must refrain from making such offensive remarks that hurt others. Strict action should be taken against those who engage in such behavior. In particular, derogatory comments against women should not be tolerated on social media platforms or YouTube. The Women’s Commission must take appropriate steps against those responsible,” Parida stated.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who was in Odisha on Tuesday, also condemned the incident, calling the language used in the YouTube show “highly offensive.”





“The remarks made during the show are utterly obscene and unacceptable. We take this matter very seriously. A letter has already been sent to the Union Information Technology Minister, urging the implementation of stricter regulations to govern such platforms,” Rahatkar said.

She further assured that the commission would take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



Notably, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has sparked outrage and legal scrutiny following controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show ‘India's Got Latent.’



Raina’s show, popular among Gen-Z for its dark humour, took an unexpected turn when Allahbadia made lewd comments that shocked both the audience and fellow judges.



The controversy erupted following a recent episode featuring content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (known as TheRebelKid), where Allahbadia posed a highly contentious question to a contestant, drawing criticism from various groups and political parties.