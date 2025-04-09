Odisha Deploys Drones, AI Surveillance to Tackle Widespread Forest Fires

With over 25,000 fire points reported across Odisha amid soaring temperatures and dry summer conditions, the state government has launched a large-scale technological operation to combat and monitor forest fires. Drones and AI-powered surveillance systems are now playing a central role in the effort to detect and contain fires, especially in remote and hilly areas.The introduction of drones has significantly improved real-time aerial monitoring, enabling forest officials to identify fire outbreaks in regions that are otherwise difficult to access. Acting as the first line of surveillance, these unmanned aerial vehicles help locate fire-prone zones and coordinate rapid response from ground teams.In a major boost to the firefighting strategy, AI-enabled camera systems have been installed in vulnerable forest zones, including the ecologically sensitive Similipal Forest. These smart cameras automatically detect smoke and flames, sending real-time alerts to forest personnel and ensuring quicker intervention to limit ecological damage.“Thanks to the relentless efforts of forest staff and technological interventions, 99 per cent of reported fires have been brought under control,” said Forest Conservator Kartik V. “Our teams are working round the clock under extremely challenging conditions.”Authorities are also looking to the skies for relief, as weather forecasts indicate the possibility of rainfall in the coming days. Rain could help extinguish lingering fires and bring much-needed respite to forest personnel, who have remained on high alert for weeks.However, the firefighting efforts have come at a cost. In a tragic incident in the Rourkela Forest Division, a forest worker sustained serious burn injuries while battling a rapidly spreading blaze in the Kuarmunda region. Strong winds reportedly caused the fire to intensify and engulf the hillside, trapping the worker during the containment operation. He is currently undergoing treatment.The incident underscores the risks faced by frontline forest staff. In response, the Forest Department has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of its personnel while protecting the state's forests through a combination of skilled manpower and advanced technology.Experts say the Odisha government’s proactive adoption of drone and AI surveillance technology reflects a growing shift in how the state addresses climate-induced disasters, particularly in the face of increasing wildfire threats.