Odisha declares untimely rain as state calamity, pledges support to affected farmers

Bhubaneswar: In view of the damage caused to standing crops and massive crop loss, the Odisha government on Friday declared the depression-induced unseasonal and incessant rain as 'state calamity' and pledged support to all the affected farmers.

Attending the 'Krushi Odisha' event in the state capital, CM Mohan Majhi declared the ‘state calamity’ in response to the severe and prolonged rainfall that has caused extensive damage to agricultural lands across the state.

The spell that hit Odisha in December, has affected lakhs of farmers who faced devastating crop loss, with the relentless downpour damaging a significant portion of their livelihoods. Expressing deep concerns for the farmers who lost their lives, the CM promised support to all affected farmers under the Revenue and Disaster Management Relief Fund.

The declaration of this rainfall as a ‘state calamity’ enables the utilisation of government relief mechanisms tailored to assist affected farmers.

As per reports, the government has estimated the financial damages at Rs 291 crore and has committed to providing the necessary assistance to those impacted by this natural calamity. Efforts are underway to expedite the relief measures, ensuring that support reaches those affected promptly. State officials are coordinating with local authorities to assess the damage and facilitate the distribution of aid.

Worth mentioning, the persistent rains have affected approximately 6,66,700 farmers and damaged a total of 2,91,000 hectares of crop area. At least seven farmers were reported to have died by suicide owing to crop loss after the rain. The farmers either took their own lives or succumbed to ‘shock’ after the torrential rains wreaked havoc causing massive crop loss.

CM Majhi along with other ministers visited the affected farmers and assured everyone of support from the government.