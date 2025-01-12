Odisha: Deaths of Two Odia Migrant Workers in Chennai Spark Outrage and Political Row

�Bhubaneswar: The tragic deaths of two migrant workers from Odisha, Umesh Pandey and Kunu Banchor, near Perambur railway station in Chennai have reignited concerns over the safety of migrant laborers. The two men, hailing from Hatisalapada village in Bolangir, had travelled to Tamil Nadu for work on December 1. Their families allege foul play, suspecting premeditated murder.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday by Chennai Railway Police, who informed the families. Subsequently, a murder complaint was filed, demanding a thorough investigation. However, the Odisha labour department remains silent on the incident, further fueling public frustration.

This incident, according to local social activist Mahendra Kumar Darjee, highlights the ongoing vulnerability of migrant workers from Odisha, particularly from districts like Bolangir, Nuapara, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal and Ganjam. Recent data presented in the Odisha Assembly reveals a grim picture: 409 migrant workers from the state have died in the past decade, with 233 deaths recorded in the last three years alone. Alarmingly, 34 bodies remain unrepatriated.

The state government has acknowledged the migration of over 60,683 workers this year through licensed contractors. Yet, civil society groups and activists argue that insufficient safety measures and lack of local employment opportunities continue to force thousands to seek work outside the state, often under precarious conditions.

The incident has sparked a political blame game. The BJP on Sunday criticised the previous government for failing to safeguard migrant workers, while the ruling BJD points to the lack of robust strategies under the current administration.

Amid this political turmoil, families of the deceased bear the brunt of the tragedy, struggling with the emotional and financial fallout.

“The recurrent deaths underscore the urgent need for comprehensive reforms, including improved monitoring of migrant workers, repatriation protocols, and the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities within Odisha. The deaths of Umesh Pandey and Kunu Banchor are a stark reminder of the ongoing crisis, demanding immediate action to ensure the safety and dignity of migrant laborers,” Darjee.