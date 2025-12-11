Odisha DCM, Minister Hold Peace Talks in Riot-Hit Malkangiri as Tribal–Settler Tensions Simmer

Malkangiri (Odisha): With Odisha’s Malkangiri district on edge following violent clashes between tribal communities and Bengali settlers, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and fisheries & animal resources minister Gokula nanda Mallik on Thursday visited the district to initiate peace talks and review the law-and-order situation.

The unrest was triggered after the beheaded body of Lake Podiami, a tribal woman from Rakhelguda, was recovered on December 4 from the Poteru river. The killing sparked outrage among local tribal groups, who alleged that the murder was linked to long-standing land disputes with settlers of MV-26 village, predominantly inhabited by Bengali families. The incident led to retaliatory violence in which over 150 houses in MV-26 were vandalised or set ablaze, forcing hundreds to flee.

Arriving in Malkangiri, the Deputy Chief Minister held a detailed meeting with district officials, including the ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda, Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinodh Patil H, at the district headquarters. The ministers later met representatives of Adivasi Mahasangh, which submitted an eight-point charter of demands. Key demands included Rs 30 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased woman, restoration of her land, and repossession of all government land allegedly encroached upon by settlers. Tribal leaders also urged the government not to arrest any tribal community members in connection with the violence.

On the other side, leaders of the Bengali Samaj, led by its president Gauranga Karmakar, requested protection for their community and appealed for measures to prevent future attacks. They also demanded compensation for displaced families of MV-26 and support in harvesting and selling paddy crops left unattended due to the clashes.

Speaking to journalists after the meetings, Singh Deo said both communities have expressed willingness to restore peace.

“The government has instructed the district administration to strengthen security arrangements and keep strict vigil on the situation,” he said. Internet services remain suspended in parts of the district, and police and paramilitary personnel continue heavy deployment to prevent further escalation.

While calm has returned for now, tensions remain palpable as investigations into the woman’s murder and the subsequent mob violence continue.