Odisha: Crane Operator Hurt As Boom Falls on Ship at Paradip Port

�Bhubaneswar: A crane operator sustained injuries, and a ship suffered damage following a mishap during cargo operations at Odisha’s Paradip Port on Tuesday.



The incident occurred at the MPB (Mechanized Bulk Cargo) berth while a shipment of limestone was being unloaded from the vessel MV Amnsi Maximus.

According to initial reports, the crane, operated by Bothra Shipping Corporation, was in the process of transferring limestone from the vessel when the crane's boom unexpectedly snapped. The heavy metal boom crashed onto the ship, causing damage both to the ship and the crane’s machinery.

The crane operator, who was in control of the equipment at the time, was injured as a result of the accident. The severity of the operator's injuries has not yet been officially confirmed, but local sources suggest that he was immediately given medical treatment.

Sources said the crane's lifting cylinder was also damaged during the incident, potentially as a result of the boom's collapse. This malfunction raises concerns about the operational safety of the equipment, and a more detailed investigation into the cause of the failure is expected to be conducted by port authorities and Bothra Shipping Corporation.