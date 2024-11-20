Odisha couple allegedly sells newborn girl for Rs 20k, citing poverty

Bhubaneswar: A nine-day-old girl was allegedly sold by her parents in Odisha’s Rayagada district due to extreme poverty. The couple reportedly sold the infant to a childless couple from Andhra Pradesh for Rs 20,000, triggering a legal and social investigation.

The child’s father, Rahul Dhanbadi, admitted to handing over the baby, citing financial distress as the reason. “I have no work, no house, and no resources to care for two daughters. We don’t even have ration cards. I gave my newborn to a couple who could provide for her,” he claimed.

Sources revealed that the newborn was the couple’s second daughter. Facing dire economic challenges, they allegedly handed her over to a family from Andhra Pradesh’s Manyam district. However, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) refuted claims of child sale, stating that the case involved an illegal adoption rather than a monetary transaction.

The CWC rescued the infant from Pedapenki village in Andhra Pradesh and brought her to Rayagada for care. Speaking on the matter, Satyapriya Pradhan, a member of the Child Protection Commission, explained: “The couple did not sell their child but illegally gave her for adoption due to poverty. We are conducting a thorough investigation.”

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo ordered a probe into the incident, emphasising the importance of following formal adoption procedures. Singh Deo visited the child’s mother, Arunabati Nag, in Sangurjibhata village.

Arunabati, who has six children, claimed that the decision was driven by her inability to care for the youngest. “I gifted my newborn to unknown people because I couldn’t manage six children,” she told officials.

Deputy CM Singh Deo stressed that while adoption is permissible, it must follow legal protocols. “Legal action will be taken against those responsible for this unlawful adoption,” he stated.