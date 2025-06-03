Odisha CM Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 205 Crore In Deogarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday unveiled a slew of development initiatives worth Rs 205 crore for Deogarh district, reaffirming his government’s commitment to balanced regional growth across the state.

At a special function held in Deogarh, the Chief Minister inaugurated 15 projects, including a 300-bed district hospital, aimed at strengthening healthcare and education infrastructure in the region. Of the total, 11 projects pertain to the healthcare sector, while four are focused on upgrading educational facilities.

In a significant welfare measure, Majhi also announced a financial assistance package of Rs 41.17 crore for kendu leaf pluckers, binders, and seasonal workers across Odisha. Under the scheme, each kendu leaf plucker will receive Rs 160 for footwear, Rs 200 for clothing, and Rs 100 for headgear, while binders will be provided Rs 700 for mosquito nets and blankets. The package is expected to benefit nearly nine lakh individuals dependent on the kendu leaf trade.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister underlined his government’s emphasis on inclusive and equitable development. "Deogarh possesses immense potential for growth. We are committed to integrating it with the mainstream of the state's development journey," he said.

Majhi reiterated that progress in sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, industry, and employment is essential for realising the vision of a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047.

“We have not wasted a single moment in translating our promises into action,” he added, noting that the BJP-led government in Odisha would mark its first year in office in nine days.

Health and family welfare minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Deogarh MLA Romanch Ranjan Biswal, and several senior leaders were present on the occasion.