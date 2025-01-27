Odisha CM to industry leaders: State is emerging destination for global investment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the state is transforming into a key investment hub, with the government streamlining regulatory processes to boost economic growth. He also assured the business leaders of the state’s commitment to offering them an exceptional investment experience.

“I’m always open to conversations, and a specialized team is dedicated to ensuring smooth operations for investors. Odisha will become the destination for both foreign and domestic investors. Our mission is to create jobs and equip our workforce with the skills necessary for high-quality employment,” the Chief Minister made these remarks during a special plenary session with industry leaders, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on the eve of ‘Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.’

The two-day event, to be held at Janata Maidan on January 28–29, will feature prominent national and international industry leaders. Diplomatic representatives from countries such as Australia, the UK, Japan, and Italy will also participate.

Odisha’s industrial ambition is clear. “Our focus is on building world-class infrastructure that enables companies to establish a strong presence in the state,” Majhi said, emphasising Odisha’s vision of becoming an industrial hub by 2036. Under the ‘Samrudh Odisha’ initiative, the state is positioning itself as a rising star in eastern India.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, praised the partnership with the Odisha government, noting that meetings earlier in the day focused on sectors such as startups, MSMEs, and large enterprises. He also mentioned CII’s initiatives, including skill enhancement through multi-specialty centers and the establishment of model career centers across the state.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain underscored the success of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, praising the Chief Minister’s vision and leadership. The conclave aims to strengthen partnerships, promote industrial growth, and position Odisha as a leader in green hydrogen, renewable energy, and the circular economy.

Sanjiv Puri, President of CII and Chairman of ITC Limited, remarked that Odisha’s rapid development is attracting increasing investor interest. The state’s strategic location, extensive connectivity, and abundant natural resources make it a prime destination for sectors such as apparel, agro-processing, and renewable energy. ITC is expanding its presence in Odisha through investments in food processing and agriculture.

With its focus on infrastructure, skill development, and innovation, Odisha is poised to become a key player in India’s industrial landscape.