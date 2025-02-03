Odisha CM takes direct action to address public grievances

Bhubaneswar: In a groundbreaking initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday stepped outside the traditional confines of the official grievance cell to meet with citizens face-to-face, marking a shift toward a more personal and hands-on approach to addressing public concerns.

This unprecedented move saw the Chief Minister personally gathering complaints from the public and issuing immediate instructions to departmental officials for quick resolutions. His decision to break away from the formal setup allowed people to engage directly with him, giving many a sense of hope and immediate action on their issues.

Among the many encounters, one particularly moving interaction involved 12-year-old Alok Kalse from Saintala in Bolangir district. The differently-abled boy had come to the grievance session seeking help for his urgent medical needs. Upon noticing the child, the Chief Minister approached him, inquired about his health, and swiftly arranged for an ambulance to take Alok to the hospital. The boy was admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for much-needed treatment, providing his family with the relief they had long hoped for.

Alok’s family, struggling to cover his medical expenses, had previously turned to the grievance cell for assistance but faced delays. However, thanks to Majhi’s direct intervention, the family is now hopeful of a timely resolution.

“The CM didn’t wait for me to approach him—he came right to me and assured me that my son’s issue would be sorted out soon,” said Alok’s mother, visibly relieved.

Seeing a woman with her seven-year-old daughter waiting in a long queue to meet him, the CM approached her and asked about her problem. The woman, hailing from Boudh district, explained that her daughter, Pratyusha Giri, was suffering from a rare disease and needed special treatment, which required a substantial amount of money.

Majhi immediately sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and ordered for specialized treatment for the little girl.

In another poignant moment, a woman who had been tirelessly seeking a pension for her husband, who is 100 per cent physically disabled, expressed gratitude for the CM’s attention. "For over nine months, my application had been stuck, but the CM assured me that he would personally ensure it reaches the district collector for approval. Once it’s sanctioned, my husband will finally receive the pension," she said. "My happiness will be complete once that pension is granted."