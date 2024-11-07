Odisha CM Pledges Accessible Justice for All

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced his government is dedicated to making justice more accessible and efficient for citizens by bringing it directly to their homes.

Speaking at an event at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Majhi highlighted his administration's commitment to providing transparent and responsive police services.

Majhi emphasised that no police station will be allowed to refuse an FIR (First Information Report) from any citizen, regardless of jurisdiction. "Victims will no longer need to visit the police station to file an FIR. The police are required to file a ‘Zero FIR,’ which will then be forwarded to the appropriate police station for further action," he stated. This policy is aimed at ensuring that victims can report crimes without delay or procedural barriers.

The CM also outlined new guidelines to protect vulnerable groups, stating that "police personnel cannot summon individuals with disabilities, minors under the age of 15, or those over 60 to the police station, except in unavoidable circumstances." Majhi also noted that cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should be resolved within a 60-day timeframe to expedite justice for victims.

In his address, Majhi criticised the previous Biju Janata Dal’s administration for Odisha’s low conviction rate in crimes against women and minors, citing a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report indicating a conviction rate of only 9.3 per cent — among the lowest in India.

“Our government is taking this seriously. If needed, we will establish special courts to improve conviction rates and ensure justice for victims,” Majhi assured.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, also present at the event, discussed additional measures to enhance judicial accessibility.

"To ensure justice at the doorstep, we have approved the construction of six new ‘Gram Nyayalayas’ (rural courts) to serve as mediation centers, reducing the burden on the existing judicial system," he said. Harichandan added that a new law commission would be formed to review and eliminate outdated laws, streamlining Odisha’s legal framework.