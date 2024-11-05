Odisha CM Orders High-level Probe into Alleged Mango Kernel Deaths in Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday ordered a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC)-level inquiry into the recent deaths of two tribal women, allegedly after consuming mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

The incident has raised concerns over food security and traditional dietary practices in the tribal-dominated region.

The fatalities were reported from Mandipanka village in Daringbadi block, where at least two women died and six others were hospitalised after consuming the gruel on November 1. Officials have since transferred the six affected women to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack after their health deteriorated, underscoring the severity of the situation.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed a Revenue Divisional Commissioner-level inquiry into the mango kernel death issue in Kandhamal district,” stated a spokesperson from the Chief Minister's Office. The investigation aims to examine the circumstances leading to the deaths and assess whether food shortages or other factors were involved.

Despite receiving government-provided rations, many tribal communities in Kandhamal continue to incorporate mango kernels, bamboo flowers, and other wild edibles into their diet as part of their traditional culinary practices. Kumari Mallick, the Sarpanch of Gadapur Gram Panchayat, shed light on the cultural context, stating, “Although people here are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and receive rice as per law, they continue to consume mango kernels and bamboo flowers to preserve their cultural heritage. While some have reduced the use of mango kernels, others still enjoy dishes like mango kernel pudding and custard.”

Community members explain that while mango kernel-based foods are a traditional source of sustenance, these dishes can become toxic if not prepared properly or stored in unhygienic conditions. Health officials have warned that improper processing or storage can lead to poisoning, particularly when consumed long after preparation.

The RDC-level probe will explore factors contributing to this tragic incident, including food scarcity, awareness of food safety, and the effectiveness of government welfare measures.

As local and state authorities await the findings, the incident has sparked a broader conversation in mainstream and social media platforms about the balance between traditional dietary practices and public health in tribal regions.