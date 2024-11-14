Odisha CM Mohn Majhi Warns Jail Terms for Corrupt Elements in Cooperative Societies

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday issued a stern warning, announcing jail terms for “corrupt elements” undermining cooperative societies in the state.

Speaking at the 71st All India Cooperative Week celebrations in Bhubaneswar, the chief minister stressed that the state government is monitoring those he described as “disturbing elements” within cooperative institutions.

“The government is keeping a close eye on these disruptive forces within cooperative societies. We are committed to ensuring a peaceful and efficient cooperative ecosystem, and we will not spare anyone obstructing this mission,” Majhi declared during his address.

Majhi specifically mentioned the Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar, underscoring that those who sabotage cooperative efforts would face legal consequences. "This is a government of the people, and we will not hesitate to take strict action against anyone who disrupts our work on behalf of the public," he emphasized.

Cooperative societies serve as key grassroots agencies, providing critical financial support to farmers across Odisha. These societies offer low-cost loans that allow farmers to purchase essential inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. Lakhs of farmers depend on these cooperatives, but the sector has recently faced challenges, with allegations of corruption and mismanagement tied to members of the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

Majhi did not hold back in criticising the previous BJD administration, accusing it of "fake promises" and neglect toward farmers.

“The BJD government’s failure to fulfill its promise of providing a Rs 100 bonus per quintal of paddy was a cruel betrayal of farmers,” he said, referring to a pledge made by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Sohela in Bargarh district.

Majhi announced that his administration is working to deliver on its promises, including a new input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy. This subsidy, he stated, would go a long way toward easing the financial burden on farmers.

In addition, the Odisha government has reportedly made arrangements for the smooth procurement of paddy, set to begin on November 20 in Bargarh district, followed by Sambalpur on November 22. The procurement process will soon extend to other districts statewide, ensuring that farmers can sell their produce without unnecessary delays.