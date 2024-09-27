Odisha CM Mohan Majhi urges collectors to work for the poor, emphasises zero corruption

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday shared his personal experiences from his 27-year political career with district collectors, urging them to use their authority to address the challenges faced by the common people.



Inaugurating the two-day conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police here at Lok Seva Bhawan, the state secretariat, Majhi outlined the new government’s mission to reach every individual and resolve their grievances.

“When I was a Sarpanch 27 years ago, people came to me with various grievances. Even after 24 years of BJD rule, these issues remain the same,” Majhi said. “You have the power to make decisions within your jurisdiction. Work independently, without fear or pressure, and ensure quick justice for the people. No one should be neglected or harassed, and irregularities in the implementation of schemes and projects must be prevented,” he added.

Majhi also directed collectors to investigate any irregularities they encounter in their respective districts, particularly those that may have occurred under the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik. This directive follows numerous complaints received by the current administration regarding corruption and mismanagement of funds meant for school and college renovations, as well as special funds allocated to mineral-rich districts.

The Chief Minister advised collectors to regularly visit police stations, Anganwadi centers, schools, colleges, and villages to gain firsthand experience of service delivery in these areas. He also emphasized the importance of adhering to Book Circular 47, which mandates government officers to show proper respect to elected representatives.

“During the previous government, many officials lacked the basic courtesy to respect elected representatives. I have personally experienced this disrespect. Just before the general elections earlier this year, I visited Keonjhar Sadar police station to address a public grievance. Despite being the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly at the time, I was treated harshly by the Inspector-In-Charge, who shouted at me to leave. It pained me deeply, but I have since forgiven him,” Majhi recounted.

Majhi further stressed the need for timely execution of government projects to prevent cost escalations due to delays. He highlighted his government’s efforts to ensure hassle-free paddy procurement from farmers and announced the upcoming implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state.