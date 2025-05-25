Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Unveils Bold Vision For 'Viksit Odisha' At NITI Aayog Meet

Bhubaneswar, New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday unveiled an ambitious and forward-looking vision for the state’s development at the 10th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council. Pledging to transform Odisha into the “growth engine of India” by 2047, Majhi outlined a roadmap that blends economic expansion with social empowerment and infrastructure modernisation.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support, the Chief Minister noted, “The Prime Minister’s five visits to Odisha in the last year alone, coupled with infrastructure projects worth over `95,000 crore, have given a fresh impetus to our state’s development journey.”

Highlighting Odisha’s robust economic performance, Majhi informed the gathering that the state had clocked an impressive 7.2 per cent growth rate in 2024-25 — outpacing the national average. “This is a testament to our people’s resilience and our government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

Looking ahead, Majhi announced that the formal launch of the state’s long-term growth blueprint, ‘Vision 2036 & 2047’, would take place on June 12. The document aims to propel Odisha’s economy to $500 billion by 2036 and further to $1.5 trillion by 2047.

“Our vision focuses on four major pillars — expanding irrigation, promoting urbanisation, enhancing connectivity, and positioning Odisha as a global hub for investment and skilling,” Majhi explained.

Elaborating on flagship initiatives, the Chief Minister spoke passionately about the Subhadra Yojana, a welfare scheme designed to empower over one crore women across the state. “We are committed to transferring over Rs 10,000 crore directly into the accounts of our women beneficiaries, ensuring economic independence and dignity for them,” Majhi announced.

In the education sector, he revealed plans for an extensive overhaul of primary schooling infrastructure. “We will upgrade 7,000 government primary schools under the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya scheme, providing state-of-the-art facilities and quality education to our children in every corner of Odisha,” he stated.

Addressing urban development, Majhi outlined the creation of a metropolitan region encompassing six major cities. “This initiative will be a game-changer, unlocking new avenues for employment, housing, and investment, while improving the quality of life for our urban population,” he affirmed.

On the industrial front, Majhi spoke of aggressive investment promotion drives, particularly through the recently held Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. “We have already secured investment proposals worth `16.73 lakh crore, reflecting global confidence in Odisha’s business environment and infrastructure readiness,” he declared.

As the meeting concluded, Majhi reiterated his government’s resolve to align closely with the central government’s vision of Viksit Bharat and make Odisha a model of inclusive prosperity by 2047. “With collective effort, visionary leadership, and the spirit of our people, Odisha will emerge as a powerhouse of growth and progress for the entire nation,” he signed off.