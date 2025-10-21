Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Pauses His Journey to Hear Villagers' Voices

Bhubaneswar: It was supposed to be a routine journey to his native village Raikala, but Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi turned it into a moment of connection with the people he serves.

As his convoy rolled out from the Circuit House around 10 am on Tuesday, the Chief Minister noticed groups of villagers waiting by the roadside, hoping for a chance to be heard. Instead of waving from his car, Majhi stepped out to meet them.

He listened patiently as men and women came forward with their grievances—some about local roads, others about welfare schemes. For each concern, Majhi spoke reassuringly, promising that the administration would act swiftly. His impromptu stop became an unexpected public durbar, reflecting his grounded approach to governance.

After the heartfelt interactions, Majhi reached Raikala to take part in the traditional Gobardhan Puja. Surrounded by friends, neighbours, and elders from his community, the Chief Minister joined in age-old rituals, blending faith with familiarity.

A day earlier, he had celebrated Diwali in the same village, immersing himself in the Goth Puja of the Kudumi community—beating the drums, enjoying folk music, and sharing laughter with the people he grew up among.

Later, Majhi returned to Keonjhar to visit Kali Puja pandals across the district, continuing a festive journey marked not just by rituals, but by real human connection.