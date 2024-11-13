Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches website for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a two-day trip to New Delhi on Tuesday to launch the official website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The event, scheduled to take place at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10 next year, celebrates and connects the Indian diaspora with their roots.

Upon his arrival in the national capital, the Chief Minister launched the website at CB Muthamma Hall, Jawaharlal Bhawan, in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a collaborative effort between the Odisha government and the MEA.