Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' to propel rural development



Bhubaneswar: In a significant push for rural development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday unveiled the transformative umbrella scheme, ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha,’ at a special function held in Jankia, Khurdha district.

Designed to accelerate growth in rural areas, the initiative comes with a substantial budget of Rs 5,000 crore, spread over five years, and aims to directly address the needs of villagers by enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, and overall quality of life.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Majhi reiterated his government’s commitment to holistic rural development, stating, “The government is dedicated to the progress of every village, ensuring that development reaches the last mile.”

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s famous words, “India lives in its villages,” he emphasised the enduring importance of rural upliftment for the state’s progress.

The ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ scheme is poised to bridge critical developmental gaps, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth across rural Odisha. By taking up various infrastructure projects, the program seeks to create long-lasting assets that will significantly improve living conditions in villages.

The key objectives of the scheme include upgrading rural road infrastructure to improve connectivity and access to essential services, enhancing civic amenities such as drinking water, sanitation, and electricity; boosting educational and sports facilities to empower youth and promote overall well-being, promoting rural tourism to generate employment and preserve cultural heritage and encouraging economic development through livelihood support initiatives.

The initiative aligns with the Odisha government’s long-term vision of achieving a developed Odisha by 2036, complementing the national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047.’ By addressing the persistent challenges of poverty and underdevelopment, the scheme is expected to act as a catalyst for transformation, bringing about sustainable growth and prosperity to Odisha’s rural landscape.

:With ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha, the state government aims to turn its villages into hubs of progress, reinforcing the vision of a self-reliant and thriving Odisha. As the scheme unfolds, it is set to redefine rural development, ensuring that every village plays a pivotal role in the state’s growth story,” CM Majhi said.