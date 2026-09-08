Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Odisha’s UAE Investment Outreach

Abu Dhabi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday arrived in Abu Dhabi to lead the State’s investment outreach to the United Arab Emirates, seeking to deepen economic ties and attract investments across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, petrochemicals and emerging industries.

The Chief Minister is leading a high-level delegation comprising Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officials of the industries department and IPICOL (Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited).

The delegation was received by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma, along with UAE-based officials and representatives of the Embassy of India in the UAE.

After his arrival, Majhi reviewed preparations for a series of business and investor engagements scheduled from September 9 to 11. The delegation will return to India on September 12.

Majhi also met the Ambassador of India to the UAE and discussed opportunities to strengthen India-UAE economic and people-to-people ties. He stressed the need to provide continued support and facilitation to Odias working and residing in the UAE, describing them as an important link between Odisha and the Gulf nation.

The UAE outreach is aimed at moving beyond broad investment promotion to identifying specific projects, technology partnerships and long-term industrial opportunities in Odisha.

The State government is expected to showcase Odisha’s natural resources, industrial infrastructure, ports, power availability, skilled workforce and access to Indian and global markets as key advantages for investors.

“Odisha has entered a new phase of industrial growth, and our engagement with the UAE is an important part of this journey. We are coming here not only to invite investment, but to build long-term partnerships based on trust, technology, value creation and employment,” Majhi said.

He added that the government’s priority was to translate investment interest into projects on the ground, generate employment and strengthen Odisha’s position as a competitive investment destination.

High-level engagements on September 9

The first full day of the outreach programme on Wednesday will include meetings with International Holding Company (IHC) and its business verticals, the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG), the UAE Minister of Investment and senior investment stakeholders.

The programme will also feature a focused engagement with investors and industry representatives from the petrochemicals and chemicals sector, one of the key areas being targeted by Odisha for industrial expansion.