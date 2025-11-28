Odisha CM Majhi Presents Rs 17,440-Crore Supplementary Budget

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Friday tabled a Rs 17,440-crore Supplementary Budget for 2025-26 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, with allocations heavily tilted towards agriculture, welfare schemes, health, education and urban development.

The Supplementary Budget comes on top of the Rs 2.90-lakh-crore main budget and seeks primarily to fund flagship programmes already under implementation. According to an official release, much of the requirement will be met through reallocation of available resources, tied-up funds and year-end savings. Of the Rs 13,716 crore under Programme Expenditure, tied-up resources will cover Rs 1,232 crore, while the balance will be managed through savings and surrender of funds.

Under Administrative Expenditure, the government has proposed Rs 3,389 crore, including Rs 1,406 crore for debt servicing and Rs 133 crore for recoupment of OCF advance. Provisions include Rs 250 crore for maintenance of roads and bridges, Rs 205 crore for upkeep of government residential buildings, and Rs 306 crore for non-residential structures. The government earmarked Rs 42 crore for conducting Zilla Parishad elections and Rs 23 crore for recruitment exams by the OSSSC. Modernisation and expansion of Fire Services account for Rs 171 crore.

A sizeable share of the Programme Expenditure goes to farmers’ welfare and food security, with Rs 3,000 crore for paddy procurement, Rs 1,325 crore for PDS subsidy, Rs 850 crore for MSP and input assistance under Samrudha Krushaka Yojana, and allocations for poultry, dairy and fisheries development. The government also earmarked Rs 300 crore as interest subvention to cooperative banks and PACS, and Rs 100 crore for groundwater development. Health allocations include Rs 994 crore for the National Health Mission and funds for PG courses at Cuttack Medical College and the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana.

In women and child welfare, major allocations include Rs 295 crore for the Subhadra scheme, Rs 142 crore for Mamata, Rs 405 crore under Mission Shakti and Rs 426 crore for the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The education and skill development sector received substantial allocations across school, higher and technical education, including PM-POSHAN, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, Samagra Shiksha, scholarships, NRLM, RUSA and PM-SETU. Funds were also allotted for tribal hostels, college infrastructure and women’s safety under the new SHAKTISHREE scheme.

Key environment and forest allocations include Rs 242 crore under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund, Rs 80 crore each for Nandankanan Zoo and eco-tourism, and funds for elephant corridors, Green Mahanadi Mission and climate initiatives.

The Budget also supports rural and urban development, including Rs 142 crore under the Minimum Needs Programme, Rs 120 crore for Setu Bandhan Yojana,Rs 100 crore for urban infrastructure under the Sahari Vikas Yojana, and allocations for AMRUT, solid waste management, SUJALA and AAHAAR.

Announcing the Supplementary Budget, the government said Odisha would continue to maintain revenue surplus, keep fiscal deficit around 3 per cent of GSDP, and ensure the debt-GSDP ratio remains within the mandated 25 per cent. The capital outlay for 2025-26 is projected to exceed 6 per cent of GSDP, providing momentum to growth and development programmes.